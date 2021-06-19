Top foreign stories at 1700 hrs

Left Menu

By Yoshita Singh FGN11 VIRUS-WHO-ASTRAZENECA-VACCINES Urgently trying to work with AstraZeneca, SII, Indian govt to restart COVID-19 vaccine shipments WHO Official United Nations The WHO is urgently trying to work with AstraZeneca, Serum Institute of India SII as well as the Indian government to restart shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to countries that had to suspend the rollout of second doses of vaccines amid the disruption in supplies, a senior official at the UN health agency has said.

FGN8 UN-INDIA-LD MYANMAR India abstains on UNGA resolution on Myanmar, says its views not reflected in draft United Nations: India has abstained on a UN General Assembly resolution on Myanmar, saying its views have not been reflected in the draft and New Delhi does not believe the resolution, tabled hastily, is conducive to ''aiding our joint efforts towards strengthening democratic process" in the country. By Yoshita Singh FGN11 VIRUS-WHO-ASTRAZENECA-VACCINES Urgently trying to work with AstraZeneca, SII, Indian govt to restart COVID-19 vaccine shipments: WHO Official United Nations: The WHO is "urgently" trying to work with AstraZeneca, Serum Institute of India (SII) as well as the Indian government to restart shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to countries that had to suspend the rollout of second doses of vaccines amid the disruption in supplies, a senior official at the UN health agency has said. By Yoshita Singh FGN10 US-INDIA-BIOPHARMA-SUMMIT Top government officials, leaders from industry, academicians to take part in India-US Biopharma and Healthcare Summit Washington: Top government officials, leaders from the industry and academicians from India and the US would take part in the annual India-US Biopharma and Healthcare Summit virtually next week that would bring together stakeholders from the two countries. By Lalit K Jha FGN6 US-NYC-DELTA VARIANT Delta variant constitutes over 6% of tested Covid cases with virus variants in NYC: Health dept New York: The Delta variant, first detected in India, constituted over 6 per cent of COVID-19 cases tested for virus variants in New York City, according to official data from the city's health department. By Yoshita Singh IND

