Left Menu

Indonesia to get Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from August - ministry

"Pfizer vaccines will start arriving from August, with shipments of between 7.5 million to 12 million doses per month,” said Siti Nadia Tarmizi, adding that the supply is the result of a direct government purchase. The Southeast Asia's biggest country is grappling with a fresh increase in coronavirus infections in recent weeks.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 19-06-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 17:31 IST
Indonesia to get Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from August - ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia will receive 50 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly made by Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE), with the first batch expected in August, a senior health ministry official said on Saturday. "Pfizer vaccines will start arriving from August, with shipments of between 7.5 million to 12 million doses per month," said Siti Nadia Tarmizi, adding that the supply is the result of a direct government purchase.

The Southeast Asia's biggest country is grappling with a fresh increase in coronavirus infections in recent weeks. It recorded its highest daily infection figure on Friday since late January, with 12,990 cases. The country, with a population of around 270 million people, has recorded nearly 2 million coronavirus infections since the pandemic started and 54,291 deaths, the highest in Southeast Asia.

It aims to vaccinate 181.5 million people by next year. As of Saturday, 12.2 million people have received two doses of other vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021