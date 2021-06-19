Left Menu

2,95,000 Covid vaccines available for 18-44 age group in Delhi: AAP MLA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 19:06 IST
With Delhi receiving fresh stock of 1,67,000 Covishield doses for people in the 18-44 age group, the total number of Covid vaccines available for the group has now gone up to 2,95,000, senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi said on Saturday.

Presenting a daily vaccination bulletin, the MLA from Kalkaji said Delhi now has 2,58,000 doses of Covishield and 37,000 doses of Covaxin available for the 18-44 age group.

''We have seen that the speed of the vaccination drive goes up with the availability of vaccines for the 18-44 age group, and goes down as soon as they are on the verge of running out of stock. Here, we are happy to share that Delhi on Friday received 1,67,000 Covishield doses for the age group,'' said Atishi.

''The present stock of Covishield and Covaxin doses would last for 14 and two days, respectively. So we urge more youngsters to book their slot on the CoWin app and get themselves inoculated,'' she added.

Talking about the vaccine stock available for people above 45 years, Atishi said there are almost 8,50,000 Covid doses in the present stock, of which 7,65,000 are Covishield and 80,000 Covaxin.

''While the Covaxin stock is good enough to last for six days, the Covishield stock would last for another 58 days,'' she said.

On Friday, a total of 77,345 doses were administered in Delhi, out of which 62,230 were first doses and 15,115 second doses.

