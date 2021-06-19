Left Menu

Kerala Tourism's 'In-Car Dining' to serve food in parked vehicles

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 19-06-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 19:13 IST
Kerala Tourism's 'In-Car Dining' to serve food in parked vehicles
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) is launching a facility that serves travellers food inside their vehicles, thus allaying health risks while eating in public spaces amid Covid-19.

'In-Car Dining' will help customers remain in their parked vehicles, to where orders placed at KTDC's Aahaar Restaurants will reach, according to Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas.

The scheme is being implemented considering public safety hazards even as a slide in the second wave of the pandemic is expected to help the tourism industry pick up, the Minister said.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner besides snacks, will be served under 'In-Car Dining', adhering to Covid-19 protocol.

To begin with, select KTDC restaurants will carry out the scheme, he added.

''In the process, 'In-Car Dining' seeks to provide our customers with a new experience,'' Riyas said here on Friday evening after reviewing a set of ongoing tourism projects and the activities of KTDC.

''We plan to reach out to the people with safe and tasty food.KTDC hotel chains will be renovated under the project 'Mission Facelift' after classifying them on a priority basis,'' he revealed, announcing major projects under the tourism corporation.

Floating restaurants will be set up in select destinations across the state on the lines of the one at Veli in Thiruvananthapuram, the first of which will come up at Kadalundi, he added.PTI UD BALA UD BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021