Thane civic body arranges special vaccination drive for transgender people

The Thane Municipal Corporation TMC on Saturday conducted a special drive for administering anti-COVID 19 jabs to transgender people in the city, which the civic body claimed to be the first such initiative in Maharashtra. Separately, several housing societies conducted vaccination camps in collaboration with private hospitals in the city.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-06-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 20:00 IST
Thane civic body arranges special vaccination drive for transgender people
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Saturday conducted a special drive for administering anti-COVID 19 jabs to transgender people in the city, which the civic body claimed to be the first such initiative in Maharashtra. A total of 16 transgender people received the vaccines at the vaccination centre of the TMC, an official release said. TMC public relations officer (PRO) Sandeep Malavi stated the TMC became the first civic body in Maharashtra to arrange an inoculation drive for the people from the transgender community. He said only those persons with a proper identity card were inoculated. Separately, several housing societies conducted vaccination camps in collaboration with private hospitals in the city. A housing society in Thane on Saturday organised a vaccination camp wherein senior citizens and those residents who could not move out of their flats were also inoculated.

