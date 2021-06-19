Delhi records 135 new COVID-19 cases; 7 more deaths, lowest since April 1

The national capital recorded seven deaths due to COVID-19, the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.18 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

These new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,907.

Advertisement

This is also the first time the daily fatality count has slipped into single-digit since April 1 when the city had recorded nine deaths and 2,790 cases, the data stated.

The national capital had on April 3 recorded 10 deaths due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 212 cases and 25 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.27 per cent. It had on the previous day registered 228 cases with a 0.32 per cent positivity rate and 12 deaths, according to official figures.

On Thursday, 158 cases with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent, and 10 deaths were reported, indicating a significant fall in the count of daily fatalities due to coronavirus infection.

On Friday, the cases further dipped to 165 with a positivity rate of 0.22 per cent, while the death count had stood at 14.

On June 14, the city had registered 131 cases and 16 deaths, while on February 22 there were 128 cases of COVID-19, according to official figures.

The infection rate which had reached to 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to below 0.20 per cent now.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last Saturday had cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a ''war-footing'' to combat it.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals, adding to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, as per the official data.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. The number of deaths per day has also been showing a decline in the last couple of days.

On May 15, Kejjriwal had said, ''The virus is reducing in Delhi slowly and steadily, and I hope it diminishes completely and does not rise again. However, we are not going to become negligent in anyway.'' The Delhi government had on Sunday announced reopening of restaurants with 50 per cent capacity and one weekly market per municipal zone from June 14.

With close gathering of shoppers in markets and restaurants resuming business amid phased unlock in the national capital, doctors on Tuesday had cautioned that Delhi could face a ''worse than second wave situation'' of COVID-19 if people do not adhere to safety norms or lower their guards.

A total of 75,687 tests, including 53,942 RT-PCR tests and 21,745 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Saturday.

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,32,168. Over 14 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases decreased to 2,372 on Saturday from 2,444 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation dipped to 668 from 698 on Friday, while the number of containment zones dropped to 5,261 from 5,452 a day before, the bulletin added. PTI KND SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)