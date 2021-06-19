Top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

FGN8 UN-INDIA-LD MYANMAR India abstains on UNGA resolution on Myanmar, says its views not reflected in draft United Nations: India has abstained on a UN General Assembly resolution on Myanmar, saying its views have not been reflected in the draft and New Delhi does not believe the resolution, tabled hastily, is conducive to ''aiding our joint efforts towards strengthening democratic process” in the country. By Yoshita Singh FGN26 CHINA-XI-CPC Ahead of CPC's centenary, Xi administers loyalty pledge to senior leaders Beijing: Ahead of China’s ruling Communist Party's centenary celebrations, President Xi Jinping, who has emerged as its leader on par with its founder Mao Zedong, has publicly administered loyalty pledge to senior party leaders calling them to follow the “leadership core” and strive for the country's modernisation and national rejuvenation. By K J M Varma FGN25 PAK-JADHAV India 'misrepresenting' ICJ verdict in Jadhav case: Pak Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday accused India of ''misrepresenting'' the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and asserted that it is ready to fulfil all obligations under the international law.

Third wave of COVID-19 definitely underway in UK, says vaccine expert London: The UK is undergoing a third wave of coronavirus infections as a result of the highly transmissible Delta variant, an expert who advises the government on its vaccination programme said on Saturday. By Aditi Khanna

Urgently trying to work with AstraZeneca, SII, Indian govt to restart COVID-19 vaccine shipments: WHO Official United Nations: The WHO is "urgently" trying to work with AstraZeneca, Serum Institute of India (SII) as well as the Indian government to restart shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to countries that had to suspend the rollout of second doses of vaccines amid the disruption in supplies, a senior official at the UN health agency has said. By Yoshita Singh

Top government officials, leaders from industry, academicians to take part in India-US Biopharma and Healthcare Summit Washington: Top government officials, leaders from the industry and academicians from India and the US would take part in the annual India-US Biopharma and Healthcare Summit virtually next week that would bring together stakeholders from the two countries. By Lalit K Jha

Delta variant constitutes over 6% of tested Covid cases with virus variants in NYC: Health dept New York: The Delta variant, first detected in India, constituted over 6 per cent of COVID-19 cases tested for virus variants in New York City, according to official data from the city's health department. By Yoshita Singh

