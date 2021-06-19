Britain reports 14 new COVID deaths, 10,321 cases

Britain's government reported 14 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, up from 11 the day before, and a further 10,321 cases of the disease on Saturday.

The data also showed that 81.0% of the adult population had received a first dose of a vaccine, and 59.0% two doses.

