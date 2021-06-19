Britain reports 14 new COVID deaths, 10,321 cases
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-06-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 20:37 IST
Britain's government reported 14 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, up from 11 the day before, and a further 10,321 cases of the disease on Saturday.
The data also showed that 81.0% of the adult population had received a first dose of a vaccine, and 59.0% two doses.
