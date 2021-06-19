Left Menu

Raj govt taking steps to tackle 3rd possible wave of COVID-19

He said besides modernising about 400 community health centres in the state, the government is trying to ensure the availability of a sufficient number of doctors and health workers to man these centres.The state health minister made the remarks while digitally inaugurating a CHC, built at Pallu near Nohar in Hanumangarh district at a cost of Rs 4 crore and a Primary Health Center built at Thirana at a cost of about Rs 1.85 crore.

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Saturday said the state government is making extensive preparations to tackle the third possible wave of coronavirus. He said besides modernising about 400 community health centres in the state, the government is trying to ensure the availability of a sufficient number of doctors and health workers to man these centres.

The state health minister made the remarks while digitally inaugurating a CHC, built at Pallu near Nohar in Hanumangarh district at a cost of Rs 4 crore and a Primary Health Center built at Thirana at a cost of about Rs 1.85 crore. He said the state Health Department is working continuously to ensure the availability of adequate medical facilities at local levels to people living in remote districts and rural areas from the capital.

Sharma also said to reduce the impact of the second wave of corona in rural areas, a door-to-door survey was conducted by the Health Department and kits were distributed to patients having influenza-like symptoms.

He said due to the tireless efforts of all, the number of corona-infected people is rapidly declining in the state.

The minister said a medical college has also been sanctioned for the expansion of medical facilities in the Hanumangarh district.

