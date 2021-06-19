Left Menu

Give priority to elderly and differently-abled people in Covid treatment, vaccination

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-06-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 21:30 IST
Give priority to elderly and differently-abled people in Covid treatment, vaccination
  • Country:
  • India

BJP’s Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding a priority in the investigation and treatment of elderly and differently-abled people infected with the coronavirus.

He also stressed the need to accord them priority in the doorstep vaccination.

Poonia made the demand pointing out experts’ warning that elderly people are at higher risk of contracting coronavirus infection. In the first and second wave of the corona pandemic, many elderly people have lost their lives in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021