Covid: 4 more deaths, 521 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir
- Country:
- India
The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 4,238 on Saturday with four more fatalities, while 521 new cases pushed the infection tally to 3,11,209, officials said.
Of the new cases, 175 were from Jammu division and 346 from the Kashmir division, they said.
Srinagar district recorded the highest 117 cases, followed by 49 in Anantnag district.
The number of active cases stands at to 9,414, while 2,97,557 people have recovered so far from the infection, officials said. The death toll has risen to 4,238 after four people died in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, officials said there were 24 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as two more cases were reported since last evening.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Mucormycosis
- Anantnag
- Jammu
- Srinagar
ALSO READ
Maha govt caps mucormycosis treatment rates for pvt hospitals
Pakistan premier ready for India talks if given Kashmir roadmap
'Imran Khan's PTI trying to ignite tensions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir'
Ramban accident: Jammu and Kashmir L-G asks depts to carry out road safety audit within one week
Issues concerning mucormycosis discussed: ICMR to Delhi HC