C'garh sees 479 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths; 1,001 recover

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 9,90,323 on Saturday after 479 people tested positive for the infection, while nine deaths took the toll to 13,377, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,67,415 as 218 people were discharged from hospitals and 783 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 9,531, he said.

''Raipur district reported 24 cases, taking the caseload to 1,56,987, including 3,124 deaths. Bijapur saw 65 cases, while Bastar, Surguja, and Sukma had 23 cases each. With 42,754 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in the state went up to 99,48,376,'' the official informed.

He said the state had administered 74.83 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,90,323, new cases 479, death toll 13,377, recovered 9,67,415, active cases 9,531, tests today 42,754, total tests 99,48,376.

