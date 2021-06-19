Mumbai: 1,778 in 30-44 segment vaccinated on 1st day of special drive

A total of 1,778 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday in Mumbai on the first day of a special drive for those in the 30-44 age group, officials said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in a release, said these people were vaccinated in 10 centres with doses supplied by the Maharashtra government.

Advertisement

When contacted, Maharashtra director of health services Dr Archana Patil said the statewide data of those in this segment who had been vaccinated during the day would be available by Sunday.

The state government is concentrating on vaccinating the 30-44 segment quickly as most are professionals and earning members of the family, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)