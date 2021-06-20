Left Menu

India posts lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases in nearly 3 months

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 09:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India reported 58,419 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours on Sunday, the lowest daily number in nearly three months, data from the health ministry showed.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 29.9 million and so far 386,713 people have died. Deaths rose by 1,576 overnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

