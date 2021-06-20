Philippines signs deal for 40 mln Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses - report
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 20-06-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 11:29 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
The Philippine government has signed a supply agreement for 40 million doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, CNN Philippines said on Sunday, citing the head of the government's COVID-19 vaccine procurement.
Deliveries of the vaccine, among several brands of coronavirus shots allowed for emergency use in the Southeast Asian country, will begin "after eight weeks starting August", Carlito Galvez was quoted as saying.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pfizer Inc
- Philippine
- BioNTech SE
- Southeast Asian
- Philippines
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philippines to open COVID-19 vaccinations to include more workers
Philippines logs 7,228 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,269,478
Philippines targets workers in next phase of COVID shots
Face masks add to sea pollution at popular Philippines dive site
WHO, UNICEF declare end of polio outbreak in Philippines