Russia reports 17,611 new COVID-19 cases, 450 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-06-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 13:30 IST
Russia reported 17,611 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 8,305 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,316,826.

The government coronavirus task force said 450 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 129,361.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to April 2021.

