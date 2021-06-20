Odisha registers 3,577 new COVID-19 cases, 40 fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally surged to 8,77,502 on Sunday as 3,577 more people tested positive for infection, while 40 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 3,590, a health official said.

As many as 2,039 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,538 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 571, followed by Cuttack (407) and Jajpur (337).

Bargarh and Cuttack districts recorded the highest number of fresh fatalities at five each, followed by Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Rayagada (four each), and Ganjam, Jharsuguda and Khurda (three each).

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, he said.

The coastal districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur and Balasore continue to remain hotspots -- reporting a high number of daily infections and accounting for over 43 per cent of the state's 38,727 active cases -- while the western districts bordering Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are registering a declining trend.

Similarly, the southern districts are also reporting fewer fresh infections, with many of them already in the 'green zone' for having less than 1,000 active cases each, the official said.

The four coastal districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur and Balasore have a total of 16,656 active cases.

Khurda has the highest number of active cases at 6,178, of which 2,106 are in Bhubaneswar, while neighbouring Cuttack has 3,759 active cases. Jajpur and Balasore have 3,492 and 3227 active cases respectively, he said.

As many as 8,35,132 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 5,281 on Saturday.

The state has so far tested over 1.30 crore samples for COVID-19, including 66,382 on Saturday. Odisha's positivity rate stands at 6.7 per cent.

