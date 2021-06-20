Indonesia reports 13,737 daily coronavirus infections, 371 deaths

Indonesia reported 13,737 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, the highest in a single day since Jan 30, bringing the total number of cases in the country to nearly two million, data from the COVID-19 task force showed.

On Sunday, the task force also reported 371 new deaths, the highest number of daily fatalities since early April, taking the total to 54,662.

Advertisement

Also Read: Indonesia aims to speed up vaccinations as Jakarta opens to over 18s

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)