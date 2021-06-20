Shortcomings in health facilities will be corrected soon: J&K LG

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said an effective administration has ensured a robust healthcare facility in the Union Territory and some shortcomings found in it would be corrected soon.

He said his administration has made people’s healthcare the topmost priority and the improvement in the medical infrastructure in the Union Territory has been possible only due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government’s policies. “We were able to control Corona better than other parts of the country because the administration as well as all citizens, cooperated and the team Jammu and Kashmir worked relentlessly on the ground,” Sinha said in his 'Awaam Ki Awaaz' programme, aired on all local and primary channels of All India Radio stations.

Advertisement

He said not only has the number of oxygen beds increased but the capacity of 15,000 LMP oxygen has been enhanced more than three times to 53,000 LPM, which will be added up to 90,000 LPM in coming days. “An effective administrative system has brought J&K to the new threshold of robust health infrastructure. But some shortcomings have also been found in health facilities which will be corrected at the earliest by a new methodology and effective policy,” he said. Expressing his gratitude towards the doctors, he said many among them have served the people with hard work and dedication but “I understand, there are some doctors who probably need to take inspiration from their colleagues”.

Citing various examples of Asha workers, ambulance drivers and nursing staff, the Lt Governor expressed his gratitude to all other corona warriors who, among others, have put their lives at risk to serve people.

Sinha acknowledged the great success J&K has achieved in vaccine coverage and how people are discussing the J&K model of vaccination and want it to replicate in other parts of the country. “This is only because of the dedication and toil of our hardworking health workers,” he said, adding the pictures from border villages of Gurez have shown how the dedicated staff is vaccinating people by traversing miles through the snow.

Taking note of complaints by a health worker, the Lt Governor urged all citizens to acknowledge the selfless efforts of health workers and doctors, who are nothing short of the worldly manifestations of God and deserve “respect and gratitude”.

Responding to a request to cut short the long working hours, the Lt Governor said that instructions have been issued to the chief medical officers to recruit additional staff in all the districts to reduce the workload on healthcare workers. “Its process has also started and very soon a large number of trained manpower will be available in the health sector,” he said.

Praising the philanthropic work during the crisis of the Corona epidemic, the Lt Governor observed that those who have helped people with the spirit of service to mankind deserve all the praise.

The Lt Governor also mentioned the ''invaluable contribution'' of banking personnel, courier delivery agents, sweepers, telemedicine staff, testing and sampling staff, chemists, farmers, and people associated with essential services -- vegetables, fruits and milk vendors -- who have worked in the background and made an incomparable contribution in normalizing the Covid situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)