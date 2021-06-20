Left Menu

Odisha to step up vaccination drive; govt sets daily target of 3 lakh from June 21

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-06-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 16:45 IST
Setting a target of three lakh COVID-19 vaccinations per day, the Odisha government on Sunday asked district authorities to make requisite arrangements.

The health department, in a letter to district and municipal corporation authorities, asked them to ramp up the inoculation drive from Monday.

Every district, too, has also been given an inoculation target, which, if achieved, will help the state cover three lakh beneficiaries on a particular day.

''You are requested to plan accordingly to achieve the daily target fixed for your district from June 21,'' additional chief secretary, health department, PK Mohapatra, told officials concerned in the letter.

Noting that the state has administered over 96.77 lakh doses since January 16, of which over 17 lakh have received both the doses, Mohapatra said the state aims to vaccinate 3.09 crore people above the age of 18 years in the shortest possible time.

''Currently, less than 1.5 lakh doses are administered every day on an average across the state. The Centre will supply vaccines to our state based on its consumption and wastage rate,'' Mohapatra underlined.

Under the revised strategy, district authorities have been asked to step the drive in all blocks and urban local bodies from June 21, and use up the stock available as early as possible.

