Nepal reports 2,442 new COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 621,056

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-06-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 17:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal reported 2,442 new cases of coronavirus, taking the nationwide tally to 621,056, while the death toll rose to 8,675 with 34 more fatalities, heath officials said on Sunday.

Of the new infections, 548 were recorded in Kathmandu Valley, the officials said.

A total of 42 districts have over 500 active COVID-19 cases. The number is higher in people aged between 20 to 60 years, they said.

With 556,798 patients recovering from the disease so far, there are currently 55,532 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

As many as 3,456 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the officials said.

