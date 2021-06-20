Left Menu

Fifth black fungus case detected in Assam

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 20-06-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 18:07 IST
One more case of mucormycosis or black fungus was detected in Assam, taking the total number of such cases in the state to five, an official said.

The latest case was reported on Saturday night from Dibrugarh and it is the first such case in Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

AMCH Principal Dr Sanjiv Kakati said that a mucormycosis case has been detected on a patient from Lakhimpur district, who was admitted to the hospital with post-COVID complaints.

''The case was diagnosed by a joint effort of the Department of Medicine, ENT, Microbiology and Ophthalmology,'' he said.

The patient, a 47-year-old male, is undergoing treatment at medical unit 1 of the hospital, Kakati added.

He was admitted at the AMCH on June 15 and is currently in a stable condition, the principal said.

Health Services Director Dr Rathin Bhuyan said four cases of mucormycosis or black fungus have been reported in the state prior to the Dibrugarh patient.

The Assam government declared mucormycosis as a notifiable disease on May 26, making it mandatory for all health facilities to report such cases to the Health Department.

