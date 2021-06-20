LG condemns stone pelting on vaccination team in J&K

Condemning stone pelting on a medical team in north Kashmir's Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday appealed to people to respect all corona warriors and get themselves vaccinated as responsible citizens. A video wet viral on social media purportedly showing a woman pelting stones on health workers engaged in a door-to-door vaccination campaign in a village in Bandipora. ''The most effective and safe way to prevent getting infected by the deadly virus is vaccination and practising Covid appropriate behaviour. We appeal to the people to respect all corona warriors and get themselves vaccinated as responsible citizens of the society,” Sinha said.

He said his administration has set a target of 100 per cent vaccination by June 30. ''I sincerely hope that you will fully help our health workers in giving a befitting reply to the elements spreading vaccine hesitancy.'' On the problem of power outage in Jammu region, the Lt Governor assured the people that those responsible for it would be made accountable. ''We prepared for winter in Kashmir and its results were visible. For Jammu also, we made arrangements for providing power to the maximum number of people in summer but it was thwarted by some unwanted elements. The inquiry committee will identify such people and take strict action against them,'' he said.

Sinha said that for the last 11 months, the administration has been making sincere endeavours to explore options and provide as much electricity generated in the last 74 years to the people in the next four years. ''For this, projects worth Rs 52,821 crore have already been approved,'' he said and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing necessary interventions and financial assistance for strengthening the infrastructure of transmission, distribution of electricity in the UT. ''As many as 115 projects of transmission, distribution have been completed at a fast pace, and the remaining 48 projects will be completed by March next year”, he said.

