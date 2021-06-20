85,907 vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Saturday: Atishi

A total of 85,907 vaccine doses were administered in the national capital on Saturday of which 52,060 wre give to beneficiaries in the 18 to 44 years age group, Delhi MLA Atishi said.

So far, 65,14,825 vaccines have been administered on Saturday and a total of 15,76,775 people have been fully vaccinated, the AAP leader said in the daily vaccination bulletin.

On Saturday, 60,443 people were given their first dose of vaccine while 25,464 received the second and final dose.

Since May 1, when the Delhi government started vaccination of the 18-44 age group, a total of 1,38,568 people in the segment have been fully vaccinated.

For the 18-44 category, the city has 2,68,000 vaccines available, including 2,38,000 Covishield and 30,000 Covaxin shots.

The Covaxin stock is expected to last one more day while the Covishield will suffice for another 13 days.

Meanwhile, 9,82,744 people in the 45 plus age group have been given both shots since the beginning of the vaccination drive on April 1.

Atishi added that 8,27,000 vaccines doses were available for those above 45 years and above, including 72,000 Covaxin and 7,55,000 Covishield shots.

The Covaxin stock for this category is expected to last five days and Covishield may last 57 days.

