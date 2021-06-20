Delta variant behind spike of cases in Portugal
Portuguese authorities have confirmed suspicions that the new delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a spike in new cases in the Lisbon region.Portugals National Health Institute said Sunday the highly infectious variant that was first found in India has a prevalence of 60 of new cases in the nations capital.The recent surge in infections caused authorities last week to ban all travel in and out of Lisbon on the weekends. The Lisbon metropolitan area has around 2.8 million inhabitants.
Portuguese authorities have confirmed suspicions that the new delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a spike in new cases in the Lisbon region.
Portugal's National Health Institute said Sunday the highly infectious variant that was first found in India has a prevalence of 60% of new cases in the nation's capital.
The recent surge in infections caused authorities last week to ban all travel in and out of Lisbon on the weekends. The measure went into effect on Friday. The Lisbon metropolitan area has around 2.8 million inhabitants.
