COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh records 128 new cases, 3 more deaths

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-06-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,426, while 128 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,00,410, an official said on Sunday.

The three fatalities were reported from Kangra district. According to the state health department, the active cases have now dipped to 2,771.

The total recoveries so far have reached 1,94,249 with 399 people recuperating from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

