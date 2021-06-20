Nagaland reports more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases

Nagaland reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh infection for the 15th consecutive day on Sunday as 143 patients recovered from the disease while 57 new cases pushed the tally to 24,248, a health official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 469, as one more person succumbed to the disease, he said.

Advertisement

The new cases were reported from Kohima (23), Mokokchung (10), Phek (8), Longleng (6), Wokha (4), Peren (3) and one case each in Mon, Tuensang and Zunheboto district, said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project Dr Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

He also said that 143 positive patients Mokokchung (48), Dimapur and Kohima (40 each), Mon (6), Phek (5), Wokha (3) and Tuensang (1) recovered during the day taking the total number of COVID-19 recovered patients to 21,201.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 87.43 per cent.

The state now has 1,890 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Altogether 688 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

So far, a total of 2,14,966 suspected COVID-19 samples have been tested in Nagaland. It includes 95,435 on RT-PCR, 59,915 on TrueNat and 59,616 on Rapid Antigen Test, Dr Kikon said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer, Dr Ritu Thurr said 3,47,415 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine till Saturday.

Out of the total doses administered in the state, 59,911 are frontline workers, 15,756 are healthcare professionals, 1,38,146 are people above 45 years and 1,33,602 in the 18 to 44 years age group, he said.

A total of 55,363 beneficiaries have received both doses of the vaccine, Thurr added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)