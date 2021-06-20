Left Menu

China says one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 20-06-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 20:26 IST
China says one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
  • Country:
  • China

China on Sunday said it has administered over one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

China has accelerated its pace of free COVID-19 vaccinations for the whole nation since late March and administered a billion doses by Saturday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

The NHC, however, did not say how many people had been vaccinated.

So far, a total of 21 COVID-19 vaccines have entered clinical trials in China since last year and the government has granted conditional approval for four vaccines for emergency use, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has granted emergency approval for two Chinese vaccines, Sinopharm and Sinovac. China has also supplied and exported the two vaccines to several countries.

China's nationwide vaccination campaign is open to people aged over 18. The country has approved the emergency use of domestic inactivated vaccines on people aged 3 to 17.

Detailed policies will be formulated for the inoculation of this age group based on the specific COVID-19 situation, the Xinhua report said.

At least 70 per cent of the target population in China is expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this year, Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the NHC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021