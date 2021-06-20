Left Menu

Kansas officer critically hurt, suspect dead after shootout

A Kansas police officer is in critical condition and the person who fired at officers is dead after a shootout in Wichita, authorities said.Two police officers were checking on the welfare of two women at a home in south Wichita around 1015 pm when the shooting began.Wichita Police Capt.

PTI | Wichita | Updated: 20-06-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 20:39 IST
Kansas officer critically hurt, suspect dead after shootout
  • Country:
  • United States

A Kansas police officer is in critical condition and the person who fired at officers is dead after a shootout in Wichita, authorities said.

Two police officers were checking on the welfare of two women at a home in south Wichita around 10:15 pm when the shooting began.

Wichita Police Capt. Wendell Nicholson said someone inside the home started shooting, and one of the officers was hit several times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. When other officers arrived, the suspect fired more shots at them. Nicholson said the officers returned fire and eventually the suspect was shot. He died at the scene.

Several witnesses to the shootout were interviewed by police Saturday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021