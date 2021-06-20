Left Menu

Italy reports 17 new coronavirus deaths, 881 cases - health ministry

Italy reported 17 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 28 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 881 from 1,197. The country has reported 4.25 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,444 on Sunday, down from 2,504 a day earlier.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 20-06-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 20:55 IST
Italy reported 17 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 28 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 881 from 1,197. Italy has registered 127,270 deaths linked to COVID-19, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.25 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,444 on Sunday, down from 2,504 a day earlier. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 389 from 394. Some 150,522 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with 249,988 the day before.

