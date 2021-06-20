Left Menu

Chhattisgarh records 352 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 352 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 10 fatalities, taking the infection count to 9,90,675 and the toll to 13,387, a health official said.The number of recoveries reached 9,68,096 after 115 people were discharged from various hospitals while 566 others completed their home isolation stay during the day.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-06-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 22:15 IST
The number of recoveries reached 9,68,096 after 115 people were discharged from various hospitals while 566 others completed their home isolation stay during the day. The number of active cases in Chhattisgarh now stands at 9,192, the official told reporters.

Raipur district recorded 17 new cases, taking its overall caseload to 1,57,004, including 3,125 deaths so far. Bijapur recorded 27 new cases while Sukma and Korba saw 25 cases each, he said.

With 27,993 new tests, the total number of samples tested in Chhattisgarh went up to 99,76,369.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,90,675, new cases 352, deaths 13,387, recovered 9,68,096, active cases 9,192, tests today 27,993, total tests 99,76,369.

