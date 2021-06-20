Got Centre's communication on walk-in vaccination Sunday evening: Delhi govt
The Delhi government said it received the Centre's communication about walk-in vaccination for people above 18 years on Sunday evening and plans for it will be made accordingly.
The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday had said that anyone aged 18 and above can walk in to the nearest vaccination centre to get registered on the CoWIN digital platform and get inoculated against COVID-19. It is not mandatory to pre-register online or book an appointment to get the vaccine, the government had said.
''We have received communication from the Government of India about walk-in vaccination for 18-plus this evening only; further plans for the same will now be made,'' a Delhi government statement said.
On June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that all citizens aged 18 and above will be vaccinated free of cost from June 21 with the central government distributing doses to states.
