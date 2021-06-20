Left Menu

75 PSA plants will be set up to augment oxygen supply in hospitals: Punjab chief Secy

Besides, more than 5,000 oxygen concentrators have also been provided to all state hospitals and community health centres to take care of any emergent requirement, she said. Furthermore, 3,000 oxygen concentrators bought by the Punjab government with assistance from the World Bank are being distributed to the state hospitals, she said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-06-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 22:32 IST
The Punjab government will set up 75 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants in all districts to ensure adequate medical oxygen supply to hospitals in case a third wave of Covid infection strikes the state, a senior officer said here on Sunday.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, after chairing a meet to review the management of medical oxygen in the state healthcare institutions, directed senior health officers to make earnest efforts for the early functioning of all PSA plants in the state.

Two plants at Barnala and Nangal have already been made functional, while work on others is in full swing, she said. She added that two PSA plants at medical colleges of Amritsar and Patiala, which were under trial, have also been commissioned.

Besides, more than 5,000 oxygen concentrators have also been provided to all state hospitals and community health centres to take care of any emergent requirement, she said. Furthermore, 3,000 oxygen concentrators bought by the Punjab government with assistance from the World Bank are being distributed to the state hospitals, she said.

