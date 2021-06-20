PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61,430 60271 806 353 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1,432,292 1405287 24,914 2,091 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 767418 755681 9246 2491 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 200,410 194249 2,711 3426 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 311794 298911 4252 8631 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 19783 19150 201 432 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 592303 569056 15826 7,421 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 951105 939131 8895 3079 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 338644 322681 7035 3136 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1704358 1677611 22178 4569 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1850563 1775176 12319 63068 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2806453 2645735 33883 126813 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2,809,394 2690958 12,060 105,936 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 9443 9042 46 319 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 114,847 109562 1,723 3562 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2422497 2321928 31197 69372 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 613202 591870 3567 17765 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 990675 968096 13387 9192 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10,483 10415 4 64 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 164,436 158178 2,990 3268 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 822,334 806193 10,032 6,109 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 789261 778280 8767 2214 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5972781 5719457 117961 132241 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7406 7177 127 102 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 33081 30407 159 2515 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 482505 444743 4208 33554 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 719,694 706955 9,550 3,188 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand* 344405 337667 5099 1639 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 64,065 53405 1,047 9613 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 45286 39919 780 4587 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 16943 13258 82 3603 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 24248 21201 469 1890 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 877502 840214 3590 33,645 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 19296 16056 293 2697 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 62146 57025 643 4455 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1481707 1441343 17348 23016 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 29934190 28836288 387395 700056 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 57,746 84,255 -52,218 27,071 *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Jharkhand as its health bulletin has not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,98,81,965 and the death toll at 3,86,713. The ministry said there are 7,29,243 active cases, while 2,87,66,009 people have so far recovered from the infection.

