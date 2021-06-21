Brazil reports 44,178 new coronavirus cases, 1,025 deaths

Brazil recorded 44,178 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,025 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Brazil has registered more than 17.9 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 501,825, according to ministry data.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)