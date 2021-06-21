Mexico posts 1,578 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 1,578 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 36 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,477,283 infections and 231,187 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Advertisement

Also Read: Severed head, body parts in plastic bags and kidnappings on Mexico midterm election day

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)