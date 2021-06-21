Study highlights effects of mask-wearing on social anxiety

A new study has found that people with social anxiety, aka social phobia, might experience increased distress related to mask-wearing during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers at the University of Waterloo's Department of Psychology and Centre for Mental Health Research and Treatment studied the effects of increased mask-wearing on social interactions, social anxiety, or overall mental health, suggesting that mask-wearing can increase the struggles of people with social anxiety.

According to the researchers, masks can function as a type of self-concealment strategy that enables people with a social anxiety disorder to hide their self-perceived flaws. Therefore, it may be difficult for some people to discard them even when mask-wearing is no longer required by public health mandates.

"We found that mask-wearing by people with social anxiety is likely to be influenced by their perception of social norms and expectations, which may or may not be consistent with public-health guidelines and can vary widely by region and context," noted Sidney Saint, an undergraduate psychology student at Waterloo and lead author of the paper.

In addition, the paper also has implications for people who haven't struggled with social anxiety in the past.

"It is also possible that many people who didn't struggle with social anxiety before the pandemic may find themselves feeling more anxious than usual as we emerge out of the pandemic and into a more uncertain future -- especially within social situations where our social skills are rusty and the new rules for social engagement are yet to be written," said David Moscovitch, professor of clinical psychology and co-author of the paper.

The researchers reviewed existing literature to highlight three factors that they hypothesized might contribute to social anxiety associated with mask-wearing. These include:

hypersensitivity to social norms

bias in the detection of social and emotional facial cues

the propensity for self-concealment as a form of safety behaviour

The research paper titled "Effects of mask-wearing on social anxiety: an exploratory review" will be published in the journal Anxiety, Stress, & Coping.

(With inputs from EurekAlert)