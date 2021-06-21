Left Menu

Nominations open for 2021 Minister of Health Volunteer Awards

“We know that New Zealanders donate at least 159 million hours of volunteer labour every year,” Minister of Health Andrew Little said in launching this year’s awards in Wellington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 21-06-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 10:10 IST
Nominations open for 2021 Minister of Health Volunteer Awards
“Hutt Buddies was recognised in the 2020 Ministry of Health Volunteer Awards,” Andrew Little said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Nominations have opened today for the 2021 Minister of Health Volunteer Awards, as part of National Volunteer Week.

"We know that New Zealanders donate at least 159 million hours of volunteer labour every year," Minister of Health Andrew Little said in launching this year's awards in Wellington.

"These people play a huge part in keeping us healthy and well, whether it's volunteering as first-responders in emergencies and helping people get to medical appointments, or fundraising and providing support and friendship to people facing tough times with their health.

"Every volunteer deserves our gratitude; these awards give us a chance to recognise them and say thank you."

The Minister launched the call for nominations for this year's awards at the Newtown office of the Kites Trust, where people who have used mental health services in the past support those who are using them now.

Among those, there to meet him were members of Hutt Buddies, a group of former inpatients of mental health units who have been trained to help people being treated at Te Whare Ahuru, Hutt Hospital's mental health unit.

"Hutt Buddies was recognised in the 2020 Ministry of Health Volunteer Awards," Andrew Little said.

"Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony didn't go ahead last year, so I am delighted to be able to publicly recognise Hutt Buddies today."

Nominations for the 2021 Minister of Health Volunteer Awards open today and close on 16 July.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021