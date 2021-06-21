Health News Roundup: Taiwan welcomes US vaccine aid, bolstering its COVID fight; Mexico posts 1,578 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths, and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Taiwan welcomes US vaccine aid, bolstering its COVID fight

Taiwan welcomed 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from the United States on Sunday as help from a true friend, more than doubling the major semiconductor-producing island's arsenal of shots as it deals with a cluster of domestic infections. Washington, competing with Beijing to deepen geopolitical clout through "vaccine diplomacy," initially had promised to donate 750,000 doses but increased that number as President Joe Biden's administration advances its pledge to send 80 million U.S.-made shots around the world.

Mexico posts 1,578 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 1,578 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 36 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,477,283 infections and 231,187 deaths. The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Delta variant behind COVID-19 resurge in Lisbon area

Over half the new COVID-19 cases being reported in the Lisbon, region are of the more infectious Delta coronavirus variant, preliminary data showed on Sunday as Portuguese authorities scramble to curb a worrying spike in infections. Ricardo Jorge, the national health institute, said the Delta variant, first identified in India, represented over 60% of cases in the Lisbon area though still less than 15% in the northern half of Portugal.

Australian PM promises more COVID-19 shots to states amid rollout delays

Australian states and territories will get more doses of COVID-19 vaccines soon, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, as authorities look to avoid further delays in an immunization drive that has hit several roadblocks. Australian states have been asking for increased supplies of vaccines after Australia last week announced a policy shift that recommended AstraZeneca shots for people only above 60 years due to clot concerns, throwing the rollout into disarray.

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

India on Monday reported 53,256 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, a government statement showed.

S.Korea's SK bioscience to invest $132 million to boost vaccine production

South Korea's SK bioscience said on Monday it plans to expand vaccine production by investing about 150 billion won ($132 million) by 2024 to add production capacity, as well as equipping its plant to make newer mRNA and viral vector vaccines. The vaccine maker said in a statement it has signed an agreement with the government of North Gyeongsang Province and the city of Andong, about 190 km (118 miles) southeast of Seoul, to expand its plant there and buy new land.

NZ regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year olds

New Zealand's medicines regulator Medsafe has provisionally approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday. "After careful consideration of the most up-to-date scientific and medical data available, Medsafe has announced provisional approval for our young people to be given the Pfizer vaccine," Ardern said in a statement.

U.S extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders through July 21

U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, the U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Sunday. The 30-day extension came after Canada announced its own extension on Friday of the requirements that were set to expire on Monday and have been in place since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil reports 44,178 new coronavirus cases, 1,025 deaths

Brazil recorded 44,178 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,025 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Brazil has registered more than 17.9 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 501,825, according to ministry data.

UK records 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, amid rising trend

Britain recorded 9,284 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and six new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test. Although lower than recent days, the number of new cases reflects an upward trend in recent weeks driven by the spread of the more infectious Delta variant first detected in India.