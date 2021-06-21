Left Menu

Indonesia to tighten COVID-19 restrictions for 2 weeks after rising cases- minister

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 21-06-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 10:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Indonesia will tighten mobility restrictions in some areas for two weeks starting from Tuesday after a rise in COVID-19 cases, including limiting the number of workers in offices and barring religious activities at houses of worship, a minister said.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto told a streamed news conference on Monday the curbs would apply to "red zones" where infections have been rising more quickly.

The Southeast Asian country reported 13,737 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, the highest daily rise since Jan 30, with deaths from the respiratory disease also rising. Indonesia has recorded a total of 1.99 million coronavirus cases and more than 54,600 fatalities.

