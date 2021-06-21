Left Menu

Record 662 new COVID cases detected in Mizoram, positivity rate over 35%

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 21-06-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 10:56 IST
Record 662 new COVID cases detected in Mizoram, positivity rate over 35%
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram's COVID-19 situation worsened on Monday as the state reported 662 new cases, its highest single-day spike, an official said.

Of the new cases, 528 were detected in a mass screening at an orphanage and de-addiction centre, he said.

The single-day positivity rate was 35.26 per cent as the fresh cases were detected after testing only 1,877 samples, said ZR Thiamsanga, the chairperson of the Mizoram medical operational team.

The private orphanage and de-addiction centre, Thutak Nupuitu Team (TNT), is located at Zuangtui's Muanna Veng in the northern fringe of Aizawl, he said.

The detection of the massive number of COVID-19 cases at the facility sent shockwaves across the state.

Five of the inmates were recently diagnosed with COVID-19, prompting the state government to conduct mass screening at the centre on Sunday, Thiamsanga said.

''During an interaction with the management of the centre and contact tracing on Sunday, we were of the belief that the virus has infected a large number of inmates, prompting us to conduct the mass screening,'' he told PTI.

About 1,500 inmates -- both children and adults, live at the facility that is run by Dr Sangthankima, Thiamsanga said.

The rehabilitation centre has survived for about 30 years on public contribution, help from NGOs and occasional assistance from the government.

Thiamsanga said 989 samples were tested during the mass screening at the centre and 53.38 per cent turned out to be COVID-positive.

About 150 patients have mild symptoms and the rest are asymptomatic, he said.

Aizawl district administration declared Muanna Veng as a containment zone and converted some compartments of the facility into Community COVID-19 Care Centre (CCCC).

The state government also deputed some officials and local leaders to monitor the facility under the supervision of the medical operational team on COVID-19.

In all, 657 of the new Covid-19 cases were detected through Rapid Antigen Tests, while five were detected through TrueNat tests.

There are 4,132 active cases in the state at present.

So far, 13,390 people have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state climbed to 83 as two more persons succumbed in the last 24 hours.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, 3,70,107 people have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine till Saturday. Of them, 53,517 people have received both doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021