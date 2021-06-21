Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Dongguan becomes the latest Guangdong city to be hit by COVID-19

The major manufacturing hub of Dongguan in China's most populous province of Guangdong launched mass testing on Monday for the coronavirus and cordoned off communities after detecting its first infections in the current outbreak. The Delta variant of COVID-19 has dominated infections in the provincial upsurge, the first time it has hit China. City authorities told residents not to leave, except for essential reasons. Even then, those leaving must show negative test results within 48 hours of departure.

Olympics-Venue medical officers want no spectators Facing the daunting task of keeping the world's largest sporting event safe, some emergency medicine officers overseeing Tokyo Olympic venues are calling on the organizers to bar spectators over risks of a jump in COVID-19 cases.

Organizers are to decide soon whether to allow domestic spectators into the stadiums for the Games, which are set to start in about a month. Foreign spectators have already been banned. The Tokyo 2020 president is eyeing a cap of 10,000 people per venue, even as government health experts warn against in-person audiences. Australian PM promises more COVID-19 shots to states

Australian states and territories will get more doses of COVID-19 vaccines soon, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, as authorities look to avoid further delays in an immunization drive that has hit several roadblocks. Australian states have been asking for increased supplies of vaccines after Australia last week announced a policy shift that recommended AstraZeneca shots for over 60s only due to blood clot concerns, throwing the rollout into disarray.

Indonesia to tighten restrictions after rising cases Indonesia will tighten mobility restrictions in some areas for two weeks starting from Tuesday after a rise in COVID-19 cases, including limiting the number of workers in offices and barring religious activities at houses of worship, a minister said.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto told a streamed news conference on Monday the curbs would apply to "red zones" where infections have been rising more quickly. The Southeast Asian country reported 13,737 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, the highest daily rise since Jan. 30, with deaths from respiratory disease also rising. The U.S extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders through July 21

U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, the U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Sunday. The 30-day extension came after Canada announced its own extension on Friday of requirements that were set to expire on Monday and have been in place since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood firm against the opening, saying last week the border would stay largely shut until 75% of Canadians had received the first of a two-dose coronavirus vaccine and 20% had been given both shots.

