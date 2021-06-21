Left Menu

Taiwan reports 75 new domestic COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 21-06-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 11:37 IST
Representaitve Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Taiwan

Taiwan reported 75 new domestic COVID-19 infections on Monday, down from the previous day's figure of 107.

It was the first time the daily figure has dipped below 100 since May 15, when the government raised the alert level for Taipei and its neighbouring city in the wake of a sudden spike of 180 domestic cases.

