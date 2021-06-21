Left Menu

UK health minister says looking at removing self-isolation for double-vaccinated

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-06-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 13:28 IST
UK health minister says looking at removing self-isolation for double-vaccinated
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Britain is piloting a plan to ditch the self-isolation requirement for people who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine if they are exposed to someone with the virus, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday.

"We are piloting that approach that if you've had two jabs, instead of having to isolate if you're a contact, then you have a testing regime," Hancock told BBC News.

"We're piloting that now to check that that will be effective. It is something that we're working on, we're not ready to be able to take that step yet."

