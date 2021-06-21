Russia reports 17,378 new COVID-19 cases, 440 deaths

Russia reported 17,378 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 7,584 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,334,204.

The government coronavirus task force said 440 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the previous 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 129,801.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to April 2021.

