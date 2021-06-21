Australia: Stick with AstraZeneca for 2nd dose

Left Menu

A top health official is urging Australians to get their second doses of AstraZeneca despite deaths from the vaccine exceeding the nations COVID-19 death toll this year.Two women in Australia have died from rare blood clots caused by the vaccine.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 14:23 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
A top health official is urging Australians to get their second doses of AstraZeneca despite deaths from the vaccine exceeding the nation's COVID-19 death toll this year.

Two women in Australia have died from rare blood clots caused by the vaccine. The only COVID-19 fatality this year was an 80-year-old traveler who died in April after being infected overseas and diagnosed in hotel quarantine.

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly told state leaders on Monday that health authorities did not recommend people follow up their first AstraZeneca dose with a different vaccine. Globally, the safety and effectiveness of switching vaccines between doses is still being tested.

He urged people not to cancel their second AstraZenca jab, which is booked three months after the first, saying the chances of developing blood clots after a second dose were 1.5 in a million.

COVID-19 has claimed 910 lives in Australia, but vaccine hesitancy is on the rise as the death rate slows.

Australia last week lifted its recommended age limit for AstraZeneca from 50 to 60 after a 52-year-old woman died of clots. A 48-year-old woman died in April.

Pfizer is currently the only alternative to AstraZeneca in Australia, although Moderna is expected to be registered soon. The government hopes that every Australian adult who wants a vaccine will have access to one by the end of the year.

