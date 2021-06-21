Left Menu

Japan to donate AstraZeneca vaccines to Thailand

Thailand has also used the Sinovac vaccine, some of which was donated by China, and has fully vaccinated 2.1 million of its more than 66 million people.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 14:26 IST
Japan to donate AstraZeneca vaccines to Thailand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's health minister said on Monday Japan's government would donate some AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, as the Southeast Asian country seeks to shore-up supplies after some early delays in its vaccinations. An agreement would be signed on Thursday with the vaccines to be delivered around July, Anutin Charnvirakul said in a statement, which did not specify the quantity.

Thailand's mass vaccination drive, which started this month, relies heavily on AstraZeneca shots produced locally by a company owned by its king, which experienced some delays, also impacting Taiwan, Malaysia and the Philippines. Thailand has for nearly three months been fighting its most severe coronavirus outbreak so far, which has accounted for 95% of its COVID-19 deaths.

It has planned a phased reopening to foreign tourists over the coming months, starting with the resort island of Phuket in July, but much depends on its progress in vaccinations. Thailand has also used the Sinovac vaccine, some of which was donated by China, and has fully vaccinated 2.1 million of its more than 66 million people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

Soccer-Arnautovic starting vs Ukraine as Austria seek first knockout spot

 Romania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021