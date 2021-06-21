Left Menu

Centre has allocated only 15 lakh Covid vaccine doses to Delhi in July: Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 14:44 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the central government will be supplying only 15 lakh Covid vaccine doses for use in the national capital in July, and it will take around 16 more months to inoculate the city's entire population at this rate. On June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that all citizens aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated free of cost from June 21 with the central government distributing doses to states.

''I got to know that no free vaccine has been supplied for use beyond June 2,'' Sisodia said at a digital press conference.

The central government will be supplying only 15 lakh doses in July, he said.

''Going by this rate, it will take 15-16 more months to vaccinate entire Delhi,'' Sisodia said.

''You have been saying India has been conducting the largest vaccination drive globally, but it has turned out to be the most mismanaged, derailed and messed up exercise in the world,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

