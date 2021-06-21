Two days ahead of his 87th birthday, Virbhadra Singh recovers from Covid

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh has recovered from COVID-19, a health official said on Monday. Virbhadra Singh was cured of the coronavirus infection two days before his 87th birthday on Wednesday. Born on June 23, 1934, Singh will turn 87 two days later.

Virbhadra Singh has now been shifted to a special ward from the Covid ward in Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital after his recovery, IGMC Senior M Superintendent, Dr Janak Raj, said. He was tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11 for the second time in two months. The veteran Congress leader had earlier tested positive for the disease on April 12.

A nine-time MLA and five-time MP, Singh was Himachal Pradesh's chief minister for six terms.

The veteran Congress leader is currently the MLA from Arki in the Solan district.

Earlier, he was admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh after he tested positive for coronavirus on April 12.

Singh returned home in Holly Lodge here on April 30 from the Chandigarh hospital after getting cured of the first infection. However, he was admitted to IGMC within hours after reaching home, as he complained of cardiac and breathing problems. He has been under treatment in the hospital ever since then.

