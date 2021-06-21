Left Menu

Indonesia passes 2 million coronavirus cases after new daily record

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:10 IST
Indonesia reported 14,536 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic, taking its overall cases past the 2 million mark.

Health ministry showed there were 294 more deaths, taking total fatalities to 54,956, with 2,004,445 cases overall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

